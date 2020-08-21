Heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized in Patna, 1 arrested

Heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized and a person arrested from near the Patna railway station on Friday, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) personnel arrested Kishan Lal, a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, along with a consignment of 2.9 kg of heroin, they said.

The heroin was packed in five transparent polythenes and he was carrying those in a travel bag, they said. Lal was in Patna to deliver the drugs to a person he identified as 'Master jee' of Raxaul near the Nepal border in East Champaran district, officials said.

He has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further investigations are underway, they said.