Heroin worth Rs 15 crore seized in Patna, 1 arrested

Lal was in Patna to deliver the drugs to a person he identified as 'Master jee' of Raxaul near the Nepal border in East Champaran district, officials said. He has been booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Further investigations are underway, they said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 22:18 IST
Heroin worth Rs 15 crore was seized and a person arrested from near the Patna railway station on Friday, officials said. Acting on a tip-off, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) personnel arrested Kishan Lal, a resident of Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, along with a consignment of 2.9 kg of heroin, they said.

