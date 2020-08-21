Entry points to Meghalaya at 6 locations to remain closed from midnight of Aug 31 to Sept 7

Entry points of Meghalaya located at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikkrikkilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj shall remain closed from midnight of August 31 to midnight of September 7, said the Meghalaya government on Friday.

"It is hereby notified that all the currently operational entry points of the State located at Byrnihat, Ratacherra, Bajengdoba, Tikkrikkilla, Mirjumla and Hallidayganj shall remain closed from midnight of August 31, 2020 to midnight of September 7, 2020," Meghalaya government said in an order.

"Only movements related to emergency, medical and essential services, goods and inter-State transit vehicles will be allowed during this period. All persons who intend to visit/return to Meghalaya during this period are requested to reschedule their travel plans," the order read. (ANI)