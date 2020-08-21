Left Menu
CM Chouhan assures woman given triple talaq of justice

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured Alveena Imam Quraishi, who was allegedly given talaq over phone in Bhopal who is fearing that her husband will leave the county with her children.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 21-08-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 21-08-2020 23:34 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured Alveena Imam Quraishi, who was allegedly given talaq over phone in Bhopal who is fearing that her husband will leave the county with her children. Alveena said, "My husband, children and I are citizens of Singapore and Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders. I fear that my husband may leave the country with my children."

"The Chief Minister has assured me to speak to authorities in Bengaluru," she said. Alveena informed that her husband lives in Bengaluru. "On July 31, he gave me talaq over the phone. When I approached Bengaluru police, they did not help me but instead booked a case against me," she added.

The woman met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal regarding the matter earlier on Friday. Chouhan has ensured justice to the woman who has registered an FIR after being given Triple Talaq over the phone by her husband in Bhopal.

The Chief Minister had tweeted, "After fighting for the self-respect and justice of our Muslim sisters for years, the Central Government under the leadership of @narendramodi enacted a law to abolish the #TripleTalaaq but still some infuriated people are playing with this law." "In Bhopal this morning, a Muslim sister has lodged an FIR after being given triple talaq by her husband who sent divorce messages on mobile. I assure the sister that the Madhya Pradesh police will do everything possible to ensure justice," he added.

On July 31 last year, the Bill was passed in Parliament that led to the abolishing of the Triple Talaq. On August 1 last year, President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage), Bill, 2019, which criminalises instant 'triple talaq' among Muslims and attracts a jail term of three years for the husband. With the President's approval, the Bill has become an Act. (ANI)

