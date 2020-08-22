5 Punjab officials held on charges of taking bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) said on Friday it has arrested five officials of the Excise and Taxation Department for allegedly taking bribe. In a major crackdown to curb tax evasion, the VB booked 12 officials of the Excise and Taxation department along with four private persons on various charges, an official statement said here.

In this regard, the VB has registered two cases against the accused at Vigilance Bureau Flying Squad-1 police station at Mohali. According to the statement, Chief Director-cum-ADGP Vigilance Bureau B K Uppal said the VB has launched a campaign to curb tax evasion in the state.

He informed that "some officials of the excise and taxation department allegedly in connivance with private transporters were hand-in-glove to get bribes and government exchequer was being duped". The VB has registered two cases against these officials and private transporters, he said.

It has emerged at least in one case that a transporter paid lakhs of rupees as bribe to the officials of the Excise and Taxation Department to get his goods transported to Jalandhar and other places with the help of fake bills..