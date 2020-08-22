Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Arti' performed at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

'Arti' was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.

However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19. According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)