Ganesh Chaturthi: 'Arti' performed at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai
'Arti' was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-08-2020 07:42 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 07:42 IST
'Arti' was performed at the Shri Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The ten-day celebrations for the festival will begin from today.
However, the festival this year will be celebrated in a much more restricted way due to COVID-19. According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural and religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)
