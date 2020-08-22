Left Menu
Development News Edition

Processions during Ganesh Chaturthi, Moharram prohibited in MP

Installation of idols at public places and processions will be prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi in Madhya Pradesh, according to the State Information Department.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 07:55 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 07:55 IST
Processions during Ganesh Chaturthi, Moharram prohibited in MP
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Installation of idols at public places and processions will be prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi in Madhya Pradesh, according to the State Information Department. The processions during Moharram will also remain prohibited, as per the order.

"Installation of idols at public places and processions will be prohibited during Ganesh Chaturthi and Moharram in Madhya Pradesh. Collection points will be set up in every ward/area to collect idols installed at home," said State Information Department quoting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The grand celebration of the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi is started today.

According to new guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 29, cultural/ religious functions and other large congregations will continue to remain prohibited. (ANI)

TRENDING

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

We-Fi announces funding allocation to benefit Covid-hit women entrepreneurs

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Lawyers: Autopsy suggests inmate suffered during execution

An inmate suffered extreme pain as he received a dose of pentobarbital during just the second federal execution following a 17-year lag, according to court filings by lawyers representing one of the inmates scheduled to be executed next. Th...

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll rises to 59,610

Mexico City Mexico, August 22 ANISputnik The number of people, who have died of COVID-19 in Mexico, has risen by 504 to 59,610 within the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said. He also said on late Friday that the num...

Birth of panda cub provides 'much-needed moment of pure joy'

Delivering a much-needed moment of pure joy, the National Zoos giant panda Mei Xiang gave birth to a wiggling cub Friday at a time of global pandemic and social unrest. An experienced mom, Mei Xiang picked the cub up immediately and began c...

Press groups question government fine for Mexico magazine

Some Mexican press and human rights groups on Friday questioned a government fine of USD 45,000 against a magazine that has long been critical of President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador. The press group Article 19 and two rights groups said in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020