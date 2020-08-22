NSG commandos, bomb squad to analyse IEDs recovered from ISIS suspect in Delhi
Scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area on Saturday and will analyse the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered earlier today from a suspected ISIS operative.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 10:58 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 10:49 IST
Scores of National Security Guard (NSG) commandos and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) have been deployed near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area on Saturday and will analyze the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) recovered earlier today from a suspected ISIS operative. Earlier in the day, Pramod Singh Kushwaha, Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Delhi Police Special Cell had said, "One ISIS operative arrested with IEDs by our Special Cell after an exchange of fire at Dhaula Kuan."
According to the Delhi police, the suspect was on a bike when intercepted by the police. Search operations are underway at several locations in the national capital. He was taken to the Special Cell office in Lodhi colony after the arrest. Security has been heightened near Buddha Jayanti Park in Ridge Road area, with teams of NSG commandos and sniffer dogs keeping a tight vigil in the area.
Further details in the matter are awaited.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- ISIS
- NSG
- Dhaula Kuan
- Lodhi colony
ALSO READ
Prince Harry says social media stoking 'crisis of hate'
HC upholds Delhi University's decision to conduct online Open Book Examinations for final year courses from Aug 10.
People News Roundup: Prince Harry says social media stoking 'crisis of hate'; YouTube star Jake Paul's Los Angeles-area home raided by FBI and more
Liquor shops in Delhi to remain open for one more hour
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches electric vehicle policy which aims to boost economy, create jobs and reduce pollution level.