Small businesses hit by COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

Small shopkeepers and vendors in Himachal Pradesh have reported a significant drop in sales due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Even during the festive season, not too many people are stepping outdoors to buy products from the market.

"Market condition is poor. We are out of business after March and this was the peak season for tourists to visit," a shopkeeper from Shimla said while speaking to ANI. According to the Union Health Ministry, at present, there are 1,430 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

So far, 3,085 people have been cured/migrated and 23 people have died.