Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 fear looms large on Ganesh festival in Goa

In view of the pandemic, the Goa government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Ganeshotsav celebrations, which includes not organising any welcome processions and maintaining social distancing. Many people in the state are now making use of technology to maintain social distancing during this year's festival.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-08-2020 12:37 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 12:24 IST
COVID-19 fear looms large on Ganesh festival in Goa
Ganesha idols (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus pandemic cast its shadow on the Ganesh festival in Goa, as the 10-day long celebrations started on Saturday in a muted manner. People brought home Ganesh idols as part of the festival, however, the normal celebratory mood was missing.

Similarly, the sarvajanik (community) mandals set up pandals and installed the idols, but they cancelled all cultural and other events this year to curb the spread of the infection. In view of the pandemic, the Goa government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the Ganeshotsav celebrations, which includes not organising any welcome processions and maintaining social distancing.

Many people in the state are now making use of technology to maintain social distancing during this year's festival. "Due to the pandemic, many people have started using virtual meeting apps on their mobiles for Ganesh pooja and other rituals," Kalash Chimulkar, a resident of Quepem in South Goa, said.

"Using the apps, the priest performs rituals at one place, which is seen and followed by members of other families," he added. The festival provides an opportunity for people working in urban areas of the state to return to their villages.

"As per the custom, people in villages visit each others' places for Ganesh aarti. However, this year there is a tacit understanding that no one will go to others' houses in a bid to avoid the spread of the virus," said Devendra Gaonkar from Velus in North Goa's Sattari tehsil. He said his family and even other households in his village performed the rituals without a priest this time.

"People performed the rituals in whatever way they could on their own...But we have decided to celebrate this festival in a big way next year," he said. The Ganesh mandals said they are taking steps to maintain social distancing and have decided not to hold any entertainment programmes this year.

"To take darshan of the Ganesh idol at the pandal, people will have to stand in a queue by maintaining social distancing. After offering prayers, they have to immediately move out. The devotees will not be allowed to remain there for a long time," said Tukaram Naik, a trustee of Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav at Ponda. The COVID-19 case count in the state was 13,484 on Friday, while the death toll was 135.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t be delayed for wrapping up production ahead of global lockdown

ADB approves $300m loan to support Philippine's Financial Inclusion Reforms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Russia conducted over 34.1 million COVID-19 tests

More than 34.1 million tests for COVID-19 have been performed in Russia, with over 220,000 people being monitored, the countrys consumer rights and human welfare watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, said on Saturday.We have conducted over 34.1 milli...

Nasal vaccine prevents coronavirus infection in mice, says study

Scientists have developed a vaccine against COVID-19 that can be given in one dose via the nose, and is effective in preventing infection in mice susceptible to the novel coronavirus, an advance that may lead to protective candidates that c...

One terrorists killed, two others believed to be trapped in ongoing Baramulla encounter: CRPF

One terrorist was killed and two others are believed to be trapped in an encounter undergoing in the Saloosa area of Kreeri in Jammu and Kashmirs Baramulla district here, the Central Reserve Police Force CRPF said on Saturday. An encounter ...

One AK-47, two pistols recovered after intruders killed by BSF in Punjab, search operation underway

One AK-47 semi-automatic rifle and two pistols have been recovered so far in the ongoing search operation by the Border Security Force BSF in Tarn Taran, Punjab on Saturday. BSF troops have recovered 1 AK 47 and 2 pistols, during search ope...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020