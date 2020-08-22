Boy found hanging from ceiling of his house in Jharkhand
PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 22-08-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 15:14 IST
A 17-year-old boy was found hanging from the ceiling of his house in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Saturday, police said. The incident took place in Pindra village in Chainpur police station area, a police officer said.
Deceased Bablu Kumar's father has claimed that his son has been murdered, Medininagar Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sandeep Kumar Gupta said. An investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.
