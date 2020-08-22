Uttarakhand: Leopard that had killed child shot dead

The leopard that had killed a child and other animals were shot dead by shooters of forest department at the Deval area of Pratapnagar in Uttarakhand, Divisional Forest Officer, Dr. Coco Rose said on Saturday.

The operation was continued for four days before it was declared dead on August 21.

Speaking to reporters, DFO said, "In Dewal, a leopard had taken the life of a child on August 3, after which the people of the area were in a panic. It also attacked and killed three cows and a dog in the area after which hunters were deployed. After four days, it was killed on August 21 at about 11.30 pm."