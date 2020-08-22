Left Menu
Development News Edition

India crosses crucial milestone of testing over 10 lakh people in a day

With 10,23,836 tests done on Friday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily," the ministry said. Combined with enhanced testing, policy decisions of the Centre, states and UTs have facilitated easy testing across the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:26 IST
India crosses crucial milestone of testing over 10 lakh people in a day

India has crossed a significant milestone of testing more than 10 lakh samples for COVID-19 in a day, taking the cumulative tests to more than 3.4 crore, while the caseload neared the 30 lakh-mark. As has been reported from states and Union Territories (UTs), which have pushed ahead with aggressive testing, there is a commensurate decline in the positivity rate, the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Although higher number of tests will initially lead to a rise in the positivity rate, it will eventually lower when combined with other measures such as prompt isolation, efficient tracking, and timely effective and clinical management," the ministry said. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "Keeping to its promise of exponentially increasing daily COVID-19 tests, India has crossed a significant milestone of testing more than 10 lakh samples in a day." With 10,23,836 tests done on Friday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily, he said. The number of daily tests has been increasing in a steep climb. The average daily tests during the past three weeks also strongly depict the progress made in enhancement of COVID-19 tests across the country, Vardhan said.

A cumulative total of 3,44,91,073 samples have been tested up to August 21 with 10,23,836 samples being tested on Friday, the highest done in a day so far, Lokesh Sharma, scientist and media coordinator at the ICMR said. Of the total of 10,23,836 samples tested on Friday, around 3.8 lakh samples were tested through rapid-antigen tests, sources said.

The cumulative tests conducted so far have reached 3,44,91,073 of which around 28 per cent samples were tested through rapid-antigen tests, they said. "In a testament to the determined, focussed, consistent and coordinated efforts of the Centre and the state and UT governments, India has conducted 1 million tests in a span of 24 hours. With 10,23,836 tests done on Friday, India has achieved its resolve to test 10 lakh samples daily," the ministry said.

Combined with enhanced testing, policy decisions of the Centre, states and UTs have facilitated easy testing across the country. This has boosted the daily testing capacity, it said. Enhanced diagnostic lab network has also led to this achievement, the ministry said, adding that as on date the country has a strong network of 1,511 labs, comprising 983 in the government sector and 528 private labs.

With a record single-day spike of 69,874 infections, India's COVID-19 tally increased to 29,75,701, while the death toll climbed to 55,794 with 945 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed. The recoveries have surged to 22,22,577 pushing the recovery rate to 74.69 per cent on Saturday, according to the health ministry data. The COVID-19 case fatality rate has declined to 1.87 per cent, it said. India is third in terms of caseload after the US and Brazil.

The total number of tests for detection of COVID-19 had crossed the 3 crore-mark in India on Sunday. The health ministry had asserted on Monday that the "new landmark" has been achieved due to expanded diagnostic lab network and facilitation for easy testing across the country..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

LG launches digital campaign to help homeless families in India, Kenya, Vietnam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Dhoni's uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached: Balaji

Chennai Super Kings bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji feels Mahendra Singh Dhonis uniqueness lies in his ability to remain detached despite constant scrutiny and speculations around his career. Moments after announcing his international ret...

Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengals Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the inciden...

Low-key start to Onam festivities amid COVID-19 pandemic

Unlike previous years, there was no colourful rally on the streets of nearby Tripunithura on Saturday, as people largely celebrated the Atham festival indoors, marking the start of the 10-day Onam festivities in Kerala, in the shadow of the...

Receiving Khel Ratna 'great privilege': Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who is set to receive Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award this year, on Saturday said that receiving such an honour is a great privilege. The limited-overs vice-captain also said that he would aim to bring more laure...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020