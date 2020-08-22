Left Menu
Contractor killed in car crash in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old man died after his speeding SUV crashed into a divider and overturned on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The SUV hit a divider and overturned, leaving Sharma dead on the spot,” Kasna SHO Prabhat Dixit said. The other passenger was identified as Krishna and he suffered minor injuries, the official said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 22-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 18:41 IST
Contractor killed in car crash in Greater Noida

A 25-year-old man died after his speeding SUV crashed into a divider and overturned on a highway in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Saturday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Yogesh Sharma, a resident of adjoining Bulandshahr district. He was a construction contractor for a private firm in Greater Noida, they said.

The incident took place around 3 pm in the Kasna police station area. There was another person in the vehicle. He suffered injuries and was hospitalised, police said. "The SUV was coming from the Dabra village side to the Peripheral Road. The vehicle was at a high speed and apparently, the driver lost control over it. The SUV hit a divider and overturned, leaving Sharma dead on the spot,” Kasna SHO Prabhat Dixit said.

The other passenger was identified as Krishna and he suffered minor injuries, the official said. The family of the deceased has been informed and further legal proceedings are being carried out, Dixit added..

