Death toll in Air India Express flight crash rises to 20

V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, a senior district official said. Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley. Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:24 IST
(Eds: Upgrades, changes headline, minor edits) Kozhikode, Aug 22 (PTI): A 53-year-old man, injured in the Air India Express plane crash here on August 7, died at a hospital on Saturday, taking the toll in the mishap to 20. V Ibrahim from Wayanad district died here this noon, a senior district official said.

Eighteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several others injured when the flight from Dubai with 190 people onboard overshot the tabletop runway at the Karipur airport and fell into a valley. It had broken into pieces in the impact. Days after the mishap, 68-year-old Aravindakshan, under treatment for leg injuries, had died of cardiac arrest, taking the toll to 19.

