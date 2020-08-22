Left Menu
Development News Edition

Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years. Head of the mutt MasillamaniDesiga Paramacharya Swamigal said the renovation was being carried out at a cost of Rs 11 crore.

PTI | Nagapattinam | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:28 IST
Renovation of Amirthakadeshwara temple begins

The Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt on Saturday commenced renovation of the Lord Amirthakadeshwaratemple at Thirukkadaiyur in Nagapattinam district. Built during the Chola era in the 10th century, the temple is being renovated after 23 years.

Head of the mutt MasillamaniDesiga Paramacharya Swamigal said the renovation was being carried out at a cost of Rs 11 crore. The place of worship contains many inscriptions throwing light on medieval Chola kings.

Located on a 11-acre land, the temple has five gopurams (towers). Believed to be the place where the collection of Tamil poems 'Abirami Anthathi' was first rendered, this temple is considered one among the 'Shakthi Peetams' in the country in addition to being a noted Saivaite temple.

The temple is owned and administered by the Dharmapuram Adheenam Mutt..

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Cong, Govt in war of words after reports claimed CAG 'dropped' audit of Rafale offset deal

A fresh controversy broke out on Saturday involving the Rafale deal after source-based media reports claimed that the CAG has submitted its performance audit on defence offset contracts to the Centre with no mention of any offset deals rela...

Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this poin...

Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday said that the deceased actors friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. CBI investigation is going in th...

Top West Africa delegation goes to Mali to meet with junta

Top West African officials are arriving in Malis capital following a coup in the nation this week to meet with the junta leaders and the deposed president in efforts to negotiate a return to civilian rule. The mediation efforts on Saturday ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020