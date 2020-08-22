Left Menu
Bengal: 16-year-old gang-raped, killed, body dumped in septic tank

Local TMC MLA Khageswar Roy has met the girl's family and demanded death penalty for the accused. "When the police complaint was registered on August 11, why was action not taken till the body was found?

PTI | Jalpaiguri | Updated: 22-08-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:31 IST
Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and when produced before the court on Friday, they were remanded to eight days of police custody. Image Credit: ANI

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped multiple times, killed and the body dumped in a septic tank of a house in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district, police said on Saturday. Three persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, and when produced before the court on Friday, they were remanded to eight days of police custody.

The girl, a resident of Shyanashikata in Rajganj, went missing on August 10, following which her family lodged a police complaint, officials said. Police on Thursday arrested three persons, and during interrogation, they confessed to have raped and killed the girl on August 15, officials said, adding that the body was then dumped in the septic tank.

The body was taken out from the septic tank of a house in Pradhan Para later that night, police said. Local TMC MLA Khageswar Roy has met the girl's family and demanded the death penalty for the accused.

"When the police complaint was registered on August 11, why was action not taken till the body was found? We demand that the accused be hanged till death," Roy said. Police said they are investigating the matter and yet to ascertain what led to the incident.

