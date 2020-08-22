Disturbed Areas Act extended to more localities in Vadodara

The Gujarat government on Saturday brought more areas in Vadodara city under the purview of the Disturbed Areas Act. The Act bans sale of property by a member of one religious community to that of another community without the district collector's approval.

The Act has been now imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of Harni police station in Vadodara city, an official release said. Also, more areas from jurisdiction of Karelibaug, Bapod and Varasiya police stations were also brought under the Act.

It was already in force -- after being extended for another five yearsin September 2019 -- in some areas under these police stations. The imposition of the Act in newer localities followed a representation by local BJP MLA Manishaben Vakil. The release quoted the Minister of State for Home Pradipsinh Jadeja as saying that it will ensure that a property is not misappropriated through harassment or intimidation.

The Gujarat Prohibition of Transfer of Immovable Property and Provision for Protection of Tenants from Eviction from Premises in Disturbed Areas Act, 1991 was amended in 2019 to stop people from acquiring properties in disturbed areas through illegal means. As per the amended Act, violators have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh or two per cent of the value of property, whichever is higher, and face imprisonment of three to five years.

It is already in force in several communally sensitive areas of Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat, Bharuch and other towns in Gujarat..