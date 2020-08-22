Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM chief Owaisi meets family of engineer killed in Srisailam plant fire

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday visited the residence of late Assistant Engineer Uzma Fatima who lost her life in the Srisailam Power Plant fire mishap.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 19:59 IST
AIMIM chief Owaisi meets family of engineer killed in Srisailam plant fire
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP, Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday visited the residence of late Assistant Engineer Uzma Fatima who lost her life in the Srisailam Power Plant fire mishap. "It is saddening that in yesterday's Srisailam power plant mishap nine people lost their lives. Today I met the father of deceased Uzma Fatima who lost her life in the fire mishap. Her father said that Fatima was a bright student and had worked hard since. Considering her performance she was given a seat in one of the top colleges CBIT," said Owaisi.

"Later she qualified as a merit student and was granted admission. Then she attempted the exam at Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited and qualified on merit and was granted the job of Assistant Engineer," he added. Owaisi said that during the mishap, she had already moved out from the tunnel but went inside again as very few people knew the route to move out, said Owaisi.

"She acted bravely to guide those who were stuck inside the tunnel. This is clearly seen in the CCTV camera. We urge the Telangana State Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to order an enquiry so that such an incident does not occur again," he added. Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has announced Rs 50 lakh ex gratia payment for Deputy Engineer Srinivas Goud's family and Rs 25 lakh each for families of others who died in a fire incident at Srisailam Left Bank Hydel Power Station (SLBHP) of the Srisailam reservoir in Nagarkurnool district of the state.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Rao announced one job each to families of the deceased and also extended other department benefits. Nine persons who were trapped inside the SLBHP have lost their lives in the fire accident while three injured employees are getting treatment at the hospital, said Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited (TSGENCO) on Friday.

Earlier on Thursday, a massive fire broke out inside the powerhouse of the Srisailam left bank hydroelectric project at around 10.30 pm. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July, says official

China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to groups facing high infection risks since July, a health official told state media. No vaccine has yet passed final, large-scale trials to prove it is safe and effective enough to pr...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9pm

Indias COVID-19 case count crossed the 30 lakh mark, while the death toll surged past 56,000 on SaturdayFollowing is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9pm, according to the data provided by various go...

IGMC, Shimla gets MCI nod for super speciality courses

Medical Council of India MCI has given its approval to start super speciality courses in neurosurgery and gastroenterology departments of Himachal Pradeshs Indira Gandhi Medical College IGMC in Shimla, said Chief Minister Jairam ThakurIn a ...

First water skiing instructor in Kashmir imparts professional training to youth in Dal Lake

Trained from the Indian Institute of skiing and mountaineering, Muhammad Shafi Ganai is imparting professional training in water skiing to youth in the Kashmir Valley. Ganai who is the first water skiing instructor in Kashmir belongs to the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020