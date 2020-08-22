Punjab govt enhances ex-gratia to next of kin of martyrs to Rs 50 lakhs

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh enhanced the ex-gratia amount to the next of kin of martyrs and their parents from Rs 12 lakhs to Rs 50 lakhs, the state government said on Saturday.

Similarly, with respect to disabled soldiers, the ex-gratia amount has been increased to Rs 20 lakh depending on the percentage of disability, the state government said on Twitter.

"Chief Minister Amarinder CM Captain Amarinder Singh led Punjab government has enhanced ex gratia amount to NOK of martyrs and their parents from Rs12 lakh to Rs50 lakhs. Similarly, in respect of disabled soldiers, ex gratia amount has been increased to Rs20 lakh depending on the percentage of disability," Government of Punjab tweeted from its official account. (ANI)