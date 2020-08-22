Tripura govt considering to hold assembly session in the open due to pandemic situation

The Tripura government is considering to hold the monsoon assembly session under the open sky in a park here in view of the pandemic situation, State Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on Saturday. Nath, who visited Heritage Park here during the day, said the session is scheduled in the third week of September and it will be difficult to maintain social distancing in the assembly house.

"It will not be right to hold the session in the assembly house ... Assembly sessions in many states were held outside the assembly building with restrictions. The Tripura government is also planning to hold the monsoon session outside the assembly house so that all precautionary measures can be taken properly, he told reporters. The five-day budget session which began on March 20 was cut short to two days due to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The session was called off soon after the budget was passed in the assembly. It is mandatory to organize assembly session within a gap of six months, the law minister said adding he is visiting the park to see if it will be possible to hold the assembly session there.

"However, the final decision on holding the assembly session in the open is yet to be taken ... States like Assam had held their assembly sessions with 50 per cent of the total legislator strength to maintain social distancing, Nath added..