Left Menu
Development News Edition

14 gates of Pulichintala project lifted to release water

After heavy inflow of water, irrigation officials lifted 14 gates of the Pulichintala project to release water on Saturday.

ANI | Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 22-08-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 20:33 IST
14 gates of Pulichintala project lifted to release water
Officials lift 14 gates of Pulichintala project in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After heavy inflow of water, irrigation officials lifted 14 gates of the Pulichintala project to release water on Saturday. While the project's full capacity is 46 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC), the water level reached 35 TMCs by this noon.

The project received 2.10 lakh cusecs water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project in the upper area. Officials released 2.46 lakh cusecs from the project downwards. The officials alerted the people of areas in villages like Muktyala, Ravirala in Jaggaiahpet mandal, which lie in the way of the released water. (ANI)

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi needs education system that develops right attitude, skills: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stressed on having an educational framework based on developing a healthy attitude, skills and readiness for the next learning stage. Sisodia emphasised this poin...

MP minister, BJP leader visit waterlogged areas of Indore

Amid heavy rainfall, Madhya Pradesh Water Resource Minister Tulsi Silawat and BJP MP Shankar Lalwani visited parts of Indore to inspect the waterlogged areas on Saturday. The State Disaster Response Force SDRF team also reached the city to ...

Sidharth Pithani, Sandeep must be arrested in Sushant Singh death case: MLA Neeraj Bablu

BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu, the cousin of Sushant Singh Rajput, on Saturday, said that the deceased actors friends Sidharth Pithani and Sandeep should definitely be arrested and interrogated by the CBI. CBI investigation is going in t...

China giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to high-risk groups since July, says official

China has been giving experimental coronavirus vaccines to groups facing high infection risks since July, a health official told state media. No vaccine has yet passed final, large-scale trials to prove it is safe and effective enough to pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020