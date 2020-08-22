14 gates of Pulichintala project lifted to release water

After heavy inflow of water, irrigation officials lifted 14 gates of the Pulichintala project to release water on Saturday. While the project's full capacity is 46 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC), the water level reached 35 TMCs by this noon.

The project received 2.10 lakh cusecs water from the Nagarjuna Sagar project in the upper area. Officials released 2.46 lakh cusecs from the project downwards. The officials alerted the people of areas in villages like Muktyala, Ravirala in Jaggaiahpet mandal, which lie in the way of the released water. (ANI)