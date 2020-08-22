Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sisodia holds meeting with committees preparing framework for formation of Delhi Education Board

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday held the second joint review meeting with committees preparing the scheme and framework for the formation of the Delhi Education Board and a new curriculum, officials said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:10 IST
Sisodia holds meeting with committees preparing framework for formation of Delhi Education Board
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia speaking to ANI on Wednesday. Photo/ANI Image Credit: ANI

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday held the second joint review meeting with committees preparing the scheme and framework for the formation of the Delhi Education Board and a new curriculum, officials said. In the annual budget for 2020-21, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation had announced its plans for curriculum reform and creating a New Board of Education for Delhi. "We need to strictly stick to the timelines so that we can launch the new curriculum for children up to 14 years by the next academic year. We need to introduce a framework based on attitude-skill-readiness for the next learning stage," Sisodia, who holds the education portfolio, said. "However, if we focus only on the readiness part, leaving the attitude and skill behind, the purpose of education will be half-served," he was quoted as saying in an official statement. Learning skills in schools becomes extremely important for preparing students to live their lives happily and responsibly, the deputy chief minister said.

"We need to determine what 6, 8, 11 and 14-year-old children should have in terms of attitude and skills and readiness for the next stage. At every stage, there should be a minimum set of learning outcomes, which our education system should aim for," said Sisodia. The committees should recommend the process of continuous assessment internally in schools and "set up a framework to end third party assessment of the attainment of learning outcomes capturing skills and attitude", he said. Delhi has a fair amount of digital penetration and this should be used for continuous learning assessment of students using technology, Sisodia said.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

One Piece Chapter 988 spoilers: Kaido’s fight against Nekomamushi, Ashuaduji, Denjiro

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Videos

Latest News

No links of ISIS operative with Uttarakhand, says state DGP

No links of Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant ISIS operative Abu Yusuf with Uttarakhand can be established so far, State Director General of Police Law and Order Ashok Kumar said on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the police said, an Islam...

India's COVID-19 caseload races past 30 lakh

Indias COVID-19 tally hurtled past the 30-lakh mark on Saturday night, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while the total number of recoveries too surged to 22.71 lakh, according to data from states and union territories. Union health m...

ICMR developing portal for info on COVID-19 vaccine

The apex health research body, ICMR, is in the process of developing a vaccine portal which will provide information related to the COVID-19 vaccine development in India and abroad, with the majority of the updates in several regional langu...

Motorcycling-Champion Marquez ruled out up to three months due to arm injury

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez will remain on the sidelines for two to three months as he continues his recovery from a broken arm, his Repsol Honda team said on Saturday. The Spaniard fractured his humerus in the season-opening Spanish Grand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020