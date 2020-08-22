Rajasthan needs sustainable, holistic development: Governor

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday stressed the need for a policy for state's sustainable, holistic and balanced development. He said there was a need to boost the self-confidence of youths so that they become an entrepreneur and self-reliant.

Mishra was addressing through video conference the first meeting of the Governor's advisory group, which was set up last month to take up issues related to the holistic development of the state. "There is a need for a policy for sustainable, holistic and balanced development of the state. Schemes need to be implemented at the grassroots level. A roadmap will be prepared to start work," he said.

The Governor said that about 60 per cent of the land area of ​​Rajasthan is covered with complex geographical conditions. There is a widespread employment problem, for which the ''Vocal for Local'' concept will have to be encouraged, he said. He said the availability of health services infrastructure, equipment and medicines would have to be ensured at the village level.

Out of 33 districts of the state, the Governor said, eight are tribal-dominated. "The social, economic and educational status of Scheduled Tribes in these areas is extremely pathetic. The Governor has constitutional responsibility for the overall development of the people of Scheduled Tribes, so efforts will be made to speed up the works for the development and strengthening of the infrastructure facilities for the people of these areas," Mishra said.

The Governor said that despite the disparate geographical conditions, the availability of important natural resources in the state is in abundance. There is a need to make better use of these resources so that rapid economic development of the state can be done, he said.