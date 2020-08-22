16 new COVID-19 cases in Nagaland
A total of 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Saturday out of 723 samples tested, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.ANI | Kohima (Nagaland) | Updated: 22-08-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 21:24 IST
A total of 16 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Nagaland on Saturday out of 723 samples tested, state Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said. These cases were reported from Kohima, Tuensang, Wokha and Longleng districts of the state.
"Update! 16 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported out of 723 samples tested. 12 in Kohima, 2 in Tuensang, 1 each in Wokha and Longleng," the minister said in a tweet. "Necessary contact tracing has been activated," he added.
India's coronavirus cases count went up to 29,75,702 on Saturday. (ANI)
ALSO READ
COVID-19: Security forces posted in Nagaland to return from leave in staggered manner till Sept
Total lockdown to be lifted in Kohima, general lockdown to continue
77 fresh COVID-19 cases in Nagaland; count rises to 2,657
COVID-19: Recovery figure exceeds fresh cases again in Nagaland
Nagaland's COVID-19 tally crosses 3,000-mark with 230 fresh cases