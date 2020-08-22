Ahmedabad COVID-19 case tally crosses 30,000 mark; three die

The COVID-19 case tally in Ahmedabad district crossed the 30,000-mark and rose to 30,020 on Saturday with addition of 179 new cases, Gujarat health department said. With three more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,680, it said.

A total of 176 patients were discharged in the day, including 157 in Ahmedabad city and 19 in rural areas, taking the number of recoveries to 24,932, the department said in a release. Of the 179 new COVID-19 cases, Ahmedabad city added 157 patients while 22 cases were reported from rural parts of the district, it said.

All the three deaths occurred in the city municipal corporation limits. Ahmedabad has not reported more than four fatalities in the day since August 9. The number of daily deaths fell to single digits in the first week of July.

With 1,480 patients getting discharged so far, the recovery rate in rural Ahmedabad has improved to 91 per cent, the release said..