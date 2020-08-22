238 new coronavirus cases in Surat district, six deaths

Surat reported 238 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highestin Gujarat, which took the district's case tally to 18,946, the state health department said. The number of COVID-19 deaths in the district rose to 772 with six fatalities on Saturday, also the highest in the state.

Three deaths each were reported in the city and rural parts of the district, the department said in its release. Surat also reported the highest daily recovery in the state with 308 patients being discharged from hospitals.

It took the total number of recovered cases in the district to 15,629. Surat city reported 166 new cases while the rural parts reported 72 new cases on Saturday.

According to the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC), the city's north zone accounts for the highest 19.7 per cent of confirmed cases, followed by the west zone at 13.8 and south-west zone at 13.1 per cent. The civic body said it has so far surveyed 7,67,050 people in areas where coronaviruscases were reported.

Also, a total 27,543 people are quarantined in the city..