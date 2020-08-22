Left Menu
Chennai Air Customs seizes 1.45 kg gold from passenger arriving from Dubai

Chennai Air Customs seized 1.45 kg gold valued at Rs 78.4 lakhs from unaccompanied baggage of a passenger, who had arrived from Dubai at the airport here earlier.

22-08-2020
1.45 kg gold worth Rs 78.4 lakhs was seized by Customs department in Chennai. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"Gold foils covered with carbon were found concealed in cardboard sheets kept in toy boxes and bedspreads," the Customs department said.

The passenger was arrested. (ANI)

