College student held for robbing cybercafé owner at gunpoint in Ghaziabad

An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet café owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. The duo are engineering students at a college in Saharanpur. "The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 22-08-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 22-08-2020 22:35 IST
An engineering student was arrested for allegedly robbing at gunpoint Rs 1.25 lakh from an internet café owner in Nand Gram village of Sihani Gate area here, police said on Saturday. Police have recovered the cash and weapon used in the crime that took place on Friday. The accused was identified as Sachin, a resident of Gangoh town in Saharanpur district. He confessed to having robbed the amount from cybercafé owner Chaman.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI that a police team reached the spot upon receiving information about the robbery. Sachin was arrested with the cash and weapons in his possession while his accomplice Pankaj escaped from the spot. The duo are engineering students at a college in Saharanpur.

"The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation. The duo could not clear their recent exams and had left studies. Looking to make quick money, they planned to rob the cybercafé owner. On Friday, they robbed the owner at gunpoint at the outlet and stole the cash," Verma said. A country made pistol and live cartridge were recovered from the accused while his accomplice will be nabbed soon, the SP added.

