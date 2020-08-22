Delhi: NGO installing contact-free washbasins, water purification systems in schools

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, an NGO is installing contact-free washbasins and sanitiser dispensers in a school in Madanpur Khadar here and a water purification system in another educational institution. Praanaadhar, an NGO co-founded in 2012 by two sisters -- Prakriti Singh, and Suhasini Singh -- is carrying out this initiative.

Its primary objective is the installation of water purification systems in rural areas in and around Delhi to improve the quality of drinking water. "We are in the process of installing a water purifier in S A H School Mathurapur, which will make clean drinking water accessible to their students. They had a purifier and it wasn't operational for some time now. They have 300 children and we are installing a purifier," said Suhasini on Saturday.

In the second school in Madanpur Khadar, the NGO is installing contact free wash basins and sanitizer dispensers. "I want to start with one school to install these contact free sinks. We have tied up with another organisation and the artisans are making the sinks. I am planning to branch out with this initiative and then I will probably do it in the Mathurapur school also," she added.

Suhasini passed out from The Shri Ram School. Prakriti graduated from UC Berkeley and is working as a research associate with J-Pal..