MP CM Chouhan calls ex-CM Kamal Nath a devil

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday called Congress leader Kamal Nath a devil. "Kamal Nath ji was reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the day of the foundation stone laying ceremony (of Ram temple). Chanting Hanuman Chalisa helps devotees, not devils," Chouhan said during BJP Sadasyta Grahan Samaroh.

Earlier in the day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said Nath had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public 15 months before PM Modi announced his nationwide COVID-19 lockdown. "Kamal Nath ji was ahead of Modi ji in one aspect. Modi ji imposed a lockdown during COVID-19 to save the lives of people but Kamal Nath ji had put Vallabh Bhavan under lockdown for the public, 15 months before Modi ji," said Scindia here during the BJP Sadasyta Grahan Samaroh."When the Congress party came to power, people expected progress and development. Expectations were there that a clean government would be formed. But ultimately Congress spread corruption across Madhya Pradesh," he added. (ANI)