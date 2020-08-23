2 hurt as concrete slab of under-construction flyover falls on Gurugram's Sohna road

Two persons were injured when a huge concrete slab of an under-construction flyover fell on Gurugram's Sohna road on Saturday night, police said. The injured, said to be labourers, were hospitalised, they added.

The area was cordoned off, a police official told PTI. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said a team of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the sub-divisional magistrate of the area and a civil defence team were at the site.

"Slab of elevated corridor Sohna rd (road) Gurugram collapsed. There have been 2 injuries and both have been admitted and (are) under treatment," he said in a tweet. Locals told the police that they heard a loud sound when the concrete slab fell on the road.

They said a major accident was averted as there were not too many people at the site when the incident occurred. Preliminary reports suggested that a few girders installed between two pillars fell all of a sudden, leading to the incident.