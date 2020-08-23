Left Menu
Total 3.52 cr samples tested for COVID-19, average daily positive rate dips to 7.67% in past week

Testing over eight lakh samples for six days in a row, India's total COVID-19 tests have touched 3.52 crore, while the average daily positivity rate has come down from 9.67 per cent during August 3-9 to 7.67 pc over the last week, the Centre said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 15:53 IST
Total 3.52 cr samples tested for COVID-19, average daily positive rate dips to 7.67% in past week
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Testing over eight lakh samples for six days in a row, India's total COVID-19 tests have touched 3.52 crore, while the average daily positivity rate has come down from 9.67 per cent during August 3-9 to 7.67 pc over the last week, the Centre said on Sunday. So far, 3,52,92,220 samples have been tested for detection of COVID-19 with 8,01,147 being tested on Saturday.

The steep rise in testing is a result of effective implementation of the aggressive testing strategy of the Centre through a focussed and graded approach, the ministry said. "The rising average daily tests during the past three weeks present a strong depiction of the progress made in the enhancement of COVID-19 tests across the country. The rise in daily testing has been followed by a decrease in the average daily positivity rate," the health ministry highlighted.

Keeping a sharp focus on the 'test, track and treat' policy, tests per million population have seen a boost, touching 25,574 as on date. "It is only by aggressive testing that positive cases can be identified, their contacts tracked in a timely manner and promptly isolated, as well as the severe and critical patients provided the needed clinical treatment," the ministry said.

The testing strategy also ensured a steady expansion of the laboratory network. Today, with 983 labs in the government sector and 532 private labs, a total of 1515 labs are providing comprehensive testing facilities to the people, it said. With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed..

