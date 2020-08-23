Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN observes intense lockdown, violators fined

Tamil Nadu police said a fine of Rs 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation of curbs and 6.88 lakh vehicles seized. The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 16:33 IST
TN observes intense lockdown, violators fined

People stayed indoors and roads were deserted as Tamil Nadu observed a complete lockdown on Sunday as part of efforts to fight COVID-19. While only healthcare services and milk supplies were operational, violators of norms in urban and semi-urban localities in districts including Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar were finedby local authorities.

Vegetable, meat, and fish vendors were among those fined. Tamil Nadu police said a fine of Rs 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation of curbs and 6.88 lakh vehicles seized.

The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations. Government-run TASMAC liquor outlets were also closed today like previous Sundays.

Since today is a 'muhurtham' day considered auspicious, a number of couples tied the knot in front of temples, though they were closed down like a man and woman before the Sri Kolanjiappar temple at Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district. Cargo vehicles operated as usual while police put up barricades and set up checkposts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs.

Amma Canteens and healthcare services -hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their clean up work. Personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu-like symptoms in addition to fever camps and disinfection tasks were not halted.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Hotelier's son held for sexually abusing dyslexic girl

A 30-year-old son of a Panaji- based hotelier has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl with special needs, police said on Sunday. The accused is identified as Varun Nayyar, an official said.The accused allegedly took the 13-ye...

BJP to fight Bengal elections without projecting CM face: Vijayvargiya

The BJP will not project any chief ministerial candidate for West Bengal Assembly polls and bank on Prime Minister Narendra Modis development plank to fight against the TMC, the partys Bengal minder, Kailash Vijayvargiya, said. The saffron ...

Karnataka govt Medical Officer's Association withdraws strike

Government doctors in Karnataka on Sunday decided to withdraw the proposed strike from August 24 to protest the suicide of their colleague due to alleged COVID-19 work pressure recently, following an assurance by Chief Minister B S Yediyura...

Iran: UN nuclear chief's visit to Tehran no link to US push

Iran said Sunday that an upcoming visit this week by the head of the UNs atomic watchdog agency to Tehran has nothing to do with a US push to impose so-called snapback sanctions on Iran. The Trump administration last week dismissed near-uni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020