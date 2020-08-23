TN observes intense lockdown, violators fined

People stayed indoors and roads were deserted as Tamil Nadu observed a complete lockdown on Sunday as part of efforts to fight COVID-19. While only healthcare services and milk supplies were operational, violators of norms in urban and semi-urban localities in districts including Kancheepuram, Pudukottai, and Virudhunagar were finedby local authorities.

Vegetable, meat, and fish vendors were among those fined. Tamil Nadu police said a fine of Rs 21.26 crore has so far been levied across the state as on Sunday for violation of curbs and 6.88 lakh vehicles seized.

The complete lockdown, effective since last month on all Sundays, saw closure of fuel pumps, markets and stores selling essential commodities while officials inspected their jurisdictional localities to check violations. Government-run TASMAC liquor outlets were also closed today like previous Sundays.

Since today is a 'muhurtham' day considered auspicious, a number of couples tied the knot in front of temples, though they were closed down like a man and woman before the Sri Kolanjiappar temple at Virudhachalam in Cuddalore district. Cargo vehicles operated as usual while police put up barricades and set up checkposts across the State to check violations for effective implementation of the curbs.

Amma Canteens and healthcare services -hospitals, pharmacies and labs- were open and sanitary workers went on with their clean up work. Personnel of civic bodies conducted door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu-like symptoms in addition to fever camps and disinfection tasks were not halted.