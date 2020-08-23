Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ensuring benefits of govt programmes reach people: Himachal CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said his government is ensuring that policies and programmes initiated by it reach the intended beneficiaries for their socio-economic uplift. The chief minister said such virtual events help the government interact directly with the beneficiaries and get feedback from them regarding the policies and programmes initiated by it.

PTI | Dharamshala | Updated: 23-08-2020 17:50 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 17:36 IST
Ensuring benefits of govt programmes reach people: Himachal CM
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday said his government is ensuring that policies and programmes initiated by it reach the intended beneficiaries for their socio-economic uplift. The CM said this while interacting with beneficiaries of government schemes in Kangra through a video conferencing from Shimla, an official statement said. The chief minister said such virtual events help the government interact directly with the beneficiaries and get feedback from them regarding the policies and programmes initiated by it. "During these interactions, the government gets good suggestions to make the programmes more result oriented and effective," he said. Jai Ram Thakur said at times it has been felt that people could not derive benefit from welfare schemes due to a lack of information. He said such interactions go a long way in apprising people of these schemes. Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the Ujjawala Yojna to provide free gas connections to poor women but still lakhs of them in the state could not be covered. Thus, the state government launched the Himachal Pradesh Grihni Suvidha Yojna and provided free gas connections to about 2.76 lakh households, he said, adding that with this, the state become the first in the country to provide gas connections to every household. The CM said under a state government grievance redressal initiative, 190 "jan manch" have been organised. The Mukhyamantri Sewa Sankalp Helpline 1100 has further assisted in redressing public grievances, he said. The government launched the HimCare Yojna and till date about 90,000 people have been treated under it by spending Rs 90 crore, he claimed.

Jai Ram Thakur said his government for the first time has set a target to provide 10,000 houses to homeless. The Mukhyamantri Swavalamban Yojna loans worth Rs 13 crore have been provided to the youth for self employment, he said. The chief minister said as the COVID-19 pandemic has adversely hit people, Rs 180 crore was transferred to the accounts of over 8.75 lakh farmers under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna. He said the state government has provided an additional incentive of Rs 1,000 per month to every ASHA from March to June. An incentive of Rs 2,000 per month will be provided per month for each ASHA from July and August, he added.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AIADMK top leader Panneerselvam says functionaries should be

AIADMK top leader and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday asserted that he expected office-bearers to be loyal to the party alone and not him. Against the backdrop of a recent debate over the Chief Ministerial candidate for the ...

59 coronavirus deaths, 5,325 new cases in UP

Fifty-nine people succumbed to COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, raising the death toll caused by the disease to 2,926 while Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told authorities to pay more attention in four districts with high caseloads, a s...

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO ARAMCO ANNOUNCES CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED ESTABLISHMENT OF AN INTEGRATED CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT ORGANIZATION TO OPTIMIZE COMPANYS PORTFOLIO CORPORATE DEVELOPMENT IS MANDATED TO CREATE VALUE, ASSESS EX...

Tagore came to Bolpur from elsewhere to set up Visva Bharati: VC after Mamata's 'outsider' remark

Amid the ongoing row at Visva Bharati over Poush Mela ground fencing, Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty, who has often been accused of bringing in outsiders to defend his decisions, on Sunday said Rabindranath Tagore had also come to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020