CRPF Spl DG meets J-K LG, briefs him about security situation

Special Director General of CRPF, Jammu and Kashmir Zone, Zulfiquar Hasan called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha here on Sunday and briefed him about the internal security management and prevailing security scenario in the union territory, an official spokesperson said. Inspector General of CRPF, Jammu Sector, Charu Sinha was also present during the meeting, he said.

Sinha stressed on maintaining close synergy between Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and other central paramilitary forces to effectively deal with any emergent situations and maintain a close watch on all vital installations to ensure a secure environment, the spokesperson said. He said the Lt Governor advised heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in the union territory.

Sinha also lauded the role played by the security forces in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesperson said..