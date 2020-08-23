Delhi govt launches campaign for registration of construction workers from Monday

The Delhi government will launch a 15-day-long campaign starting Monday in the city's all 70 assembly constituencies to help construction workers get registered for a welfare fund. Around 70,000 construction workers have applied online for registration since the COVID-19 pandemic in March and the verification process is on, Delhi's Labour and Employment Minister Gopal Rai said.

The construction workers may visit the help camps from August 24 to September 11 to get them registered with the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board, he said. He said the Board had provided Rs 5,000 to each of 40,000 registered construction workers for two months during the lockdown period.

It also undertakes various welfare measures like providing financial assistance for education and marriage of children, old age pension and accidental insurance to the registered construction workers, Rai added. If proper documents are furnished, the process of registration and verification will be completed on the spot, he said. "In each of the 70 Assembly segments, a camp will be set up in a local school for registration of construction workers. The local MLAs, trade unions, engineers of agencies like PWD, MCD, Flood and Irrigation department have been asked to get the workers registered at these camps," Rai said in a press conference.

The online registration process will continue and the construction workers can go to the camps for verification after applying online, he said. The workers must be in the age group of 18-60 years. Other eligibility criteria are a 90-day work certificate and the AADHAAR card. The eligible worker can get registered by furnishing a photograph and bank account number. "There are some doubts regarding who all can register themselves as construction workers. According to laws, carpenters, worker grinders, construction site guards, the people who work in concrete mixers, crane operator, electrician, comp operator, mason (Raj Mistry), tiles stone fitters, welders, coolies and others can apply," the minister said.

The construction work which was halted due to the pandemic has resumed and there is a demand of workers at construction sites, Rai said..