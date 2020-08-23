Man attempts to sexually assault American woman in TN, held

A man allegedly attempted to sexually assault an American woman here on Sunday, following which he was arrested, police said. The man, a native of Namakkal, who was roaming around the temple town falsely claiming to be a saint "attempted to sexually assault" the woman, a senior police official said.

"We are questioning him, investigation is going on and nothing more could be divulged now," he said. Reportedly, the woman was staying in a rented accommodation here in pursuit of spiritualism.

Tiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu, dotted with several ashrams, is popular for the ancient Sri Arunachaleswara temple and many spiritually inclined people have made this town their home.