14-year old boy ends life after being scolded by father for playing games on mobile

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 23-08-2020 20:12 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 20:12 IST
Payyannur (Ker) Aug 23 (PTI): A 14-year-old died by hanging after being chided by hisfather for playing games on his mobile,police said. The boy, Devanandu, a ninth standard student, was found hanging in his room Sunday morning.

On Saturday night, as he was busy with some video games, his father chided him following which he immediately went off to his room. Thinking that he was asleep, the boy's parents did not disturb him.

However, they found him hanging from the ceiling fan thismorning after he failed to turn up for breakfast, police said.PTI UDSS PTI PTI.

