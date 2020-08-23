Left Menu
J-K Lt Guv sets timeline for delivery of domicile certificates

"All pending applicants be provided domicile certificates within 15 days, and deadline of September 10 is being set, after which no long pendency shall be excused and action against the responsible, underperforming officers shall be taken," Sinha said, chairing a meeting here to review ongoing development activities in Jammu district. An official spokesman said the LG took notice of the 90 per cent pendency of online applications for domicile certificates and directed the officers to speed up the process through online mode.

Manoj Sinha Image Credit: IANS

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday directed the officers concerned to speed up the process of issuance and delivery of domicile certificates in a hassle-free way, as he appreciated the enthusiasm shown by the applicants. "All pending applicants be provided domicile certificates within 15 days, and deadline of September 10 is being set, after which no long pendency shall be excused and action against the responsible, underperforming officers shall be taken," Sinha said, chairing a meeting here to review ongoing development activities in Jammu district.

An official spokesman said the LG took notice of the 90 per cent pendency of online applications for domicile certificates and directed the officers to speed up the process through online mode. He also directed them to ensure seamless issuance of domicile certificates for Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders without requiring additional documents.

The LG laid emphasis on swift delivery of public services and completion of centrally-sponsored schemes at the earliest. He also set a deadline of September 30 for 100 per cent Aadhaar enrolment in the district to ensure complete and uninterrupted disbursal of benefits through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode.

On enrolment under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, the LG asked the concerned to remove discrepancies and provide benefits to all the deserving families. Similarly, the LG observed a fall in payments under the PM KISAN Yojana and instructed that all farmers be involved under the scheme, irrespective of their landholdings, and be provided benefits under the same, as per the revised guidelines.

Noting a slow payment of wages under the MGNREGA, he directed the officers concerned to ensure that the wages are paid within 15 days of the work. The Lt Governor also discussed issues of border dwellers of the district and directed the Divisional Commissioner to verify complaints of poor quality construction of civilian bunkers at the border.

The Divisional Commissioner was also directed to verify status of works started after Back to Village programs, besides slow progress on construction of boundary wall and internal road at IIM Jammu campus, and report, the spokesman said. Disappointed at the 36 per cent damage rate of power transformers in Jammu region, against the national average of 5 per cent, LG Sinha directed the officers to reduce the rate to minimum, and bring it at par with the national average.

He also instructed the officers to be accessible to the general public and elected representatives at grassroots levels.

