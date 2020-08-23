Over 1,000 villages in UP affected by flood

The Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday said over 1,000 villages in 16 districts have been affected by the flood. UP Relief Commissioner Sanjay Goyal said the flood situation is being monitored and "there is no need to feel worried".

"As many as 1,090 villages in 16 districts of Ambedkarnagar, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Bahraich, Ballia, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Farrukhabad, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Mau, Santkabirnagar and Sitapur have been affected by the flood," he said in a statement here. Goyal said all river embankments in the state are safe.

The relief commissioner said river Sharda at Palia Kalan (in Lakhimpur Kheri), river Rapti at Shravasti, river Saryu at Elginbridge (in Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (in Ballia) were flowing above the danger mark.