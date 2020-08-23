PRC holders need J-K domicile certificate for applying for jobs in UT: Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday said Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) holders will also need Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate in order to apply for jobs and to get other benefits in the Union Territory. Singh, Union Minister for PMO, said an impression is being created in certain quarters that those holding PRC don't need to apply for the domicile certificate in Jammu and Kashmir "which is not true".

All PRC holders have to get Jammu and Kashmir domicile certificate for applying for jobs and to get other benefits in the UT, he said here in a statement. Singh, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, appealed to all concerned not to be misled by such rumours.

The minister, however, said, those holding PRC of the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir are eligible for receiving new domicile certificate on the basis of PRC alone and such PRC holders shall not be required to produce any other additional document. As far as the displaced Kashmiri Pandits are concerned, Singh said, they can get the domicile certificate on production of either PRC or certificate of registration as migrant.

For such bonafide Kashimiri migrants and bona fide Kashmiri displaced persons who have migrated but not registered with the Relief Department of Jammu and Kashmir administration, a special limited provision has been provided to apply before the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrant) for registration for the purpose of issuance of a domicile certificate, he said. Singh said the Jammu and Kashmir Grant of Domicile Certificate (Procedure) Rules 2020 have a provision that applications for grant of domicile certificate can be submitted either physically or electronically (online).

The competent authority can also issue the domicile certificate electronically, he said. Singh said the new domicile law in Jammu and Kashmir has brought optimism not only to those presently living in Jammu and Kashmir but also to such residents who are living in different parts of the world.