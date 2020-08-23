2 Odisha Police personnel injured in stone-pelting by mob, 8 arrested

Left Menu
Two Odisha Police personnel sustained injuries after a mob pelted a police station in Ganjam district with stones on Sunday demanding the release of five persons arrested for allegedly torching sand mining vehicles and assaulting the drivers, police said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 23-08-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 21:43 IST
Two Odisha Police personnel sustained injuries after a mob pelted a police station in Ganjam district with stones on Sunday demanding the release of five persons arrested for allegedly torching sand mining vehicles and assaulting the drivers, police said. Police personnel resorted to lathi-charge after a mob comprising residents of Kolidaspur village pelted Hinjili police station with stones and attempted to storm it by breaking it gates, Ganjam Superintendent of Police Brijesh Rai said.

No one from the mob was injured in the lathi-charge but two police personnel sustained minor injuries in the stone-pelting, Aska Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Suryamani Pradhan said. Eight persons have been arrested for attacking the police, he said, adding all the 13 villagers, including the five persons arrested for torching the sand mining vehicles, have been released on bail.

The situation is under control and additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident, Pradhan said. The villagers had on Friday night suspectedly set on fire at least eight vehicles allegedly engaged in illegal sand mining from Rushikulya river bed. They had also allegedly assaulted the drivers when the latter refused to pay them money, another officer said.

The owner of the vehicles lodged a police complaint, based on which the five persons were arrested on Saturday night. The villagers, however, have denied their role in the torching of the vehicles..

