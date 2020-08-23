Left Menu
55 new coronavirus cases in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Thirty-six people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the district to 1,129 so far in the district. Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Sharma ordered closure of all courts at the district headquarters on August 24 after a government lawyer tested positive for the virus.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:18 IST
As many as 55 coronavirus cases were detected on Sunday, taking the number of active patients to 412 in Muzaffarnagar district, an official said. According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, the health department received 236 sample results out which 55 tested positive for COVID-19.

She said seven jail inmates were among the fresh cases. Thirty-six people recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries in the district to 1,129 so far in the district.

Meanwhile, District and Sessions Judge Rajiv Sharma ordered closure of all courts at the district headquarters on August 24 after a government lawyer tested positive for the virus. He has directed the court staff and other lawyers who came in contact with the infected person to not enter the court premises till the lawyer gets a negative result..

