Man robbed of Rs 1.43 lakh; 3 detained

A 45-year-old executive of a pharmaceutical company was robbed of Rs 1.43 lakh by three men here in Maharashtra who used their woman accomplice to lure the victim to the spot, police said on Sunday. Three suspects have been detained while the woman is on the run, an official said.

The victim, who works as a marketing manager in a pharmaceutical company, had been in touch with a woman over phone for the last few days, he said. On August 22, the woman asked him to met her near Raisoni College on Hingna road, the official said, adding that the victim reached the spot in his car.

While he was waiting for the woman, three men carrying sharp weapons approached him and alleged that he was making calls to their sister, he said. "The trio withdrew Rs 90,000 by using the ATM card of the victim. They then forced the victim to contact his friend and ask for Rs 50,000 as immediate help. When his friend reached Mangalmurti square area, a woman collected the cash from him on the behalf of the victim. The man was held hostage in his car till 6 pm, before he was allowed to go," the official said.

A case has been registered by the MIDC police..