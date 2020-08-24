Delhi: Water level of Yamuna river at 204 m, flood control system in place, says Satyendar Jain

The water level of the Yamuna river was recorded at 204 metres at Old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital on Monday. At 8 am, 5,883 cusec of water was released from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district, an official said.

During a press conference this morning, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the water level of Yamuna River was recorded at 204.38 metres, which is below the danger mark. "The flood control system is in place. If required, we will activate the plan to control the situation," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the water level of the river rose up due to heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days. The national capital and the neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.