Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi: Water level of Yamuna river at 204 m, flood control system in place, says Satyendar Jain

The water level of the Yamuna river was recorded at 204 metres at Old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital on Monday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 11:31 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:25 IST
Delhi: Water level of Yamuna river at 204 m, flood control system in place, says Satyendar Jain
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaking to reporers on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The water level of the Yamuna river was recorded at 204 metres at Old Yamuna Bridge in the national capital on Monday. At 8 am, 5,883 cusec of water was released from the Hathini Kund Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district, an official said.

During a press conference this morning, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that the water level of Yamuna River was recorded at 204.38 metres, which is below the danger mark. "The flood control system is in place. If required, we will activate the plan to control the situation," he said.

Earlier on Saturday, the water level of the river rose up due to heavy rainfall in the region for the past several days. The national capital and the neighbouring cities received heavy rainfall over the past few days leading to waterlogging and traffic jams in several areas.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress workers outside AICC office demand party president from Gandhi family only

Even as a crucial Congress Working Committee CWC meeting is underway in view of the letter controversy raising demands for a full time active leadership, several Congress workers gathered in front of the All India Congress Committee AICC of...

Second season of 'Mirzapur' to launch on October 23 on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced that the second season of its much anticipated original series Mirzapur will premiere on October 23, 2020. Set in Mirzapur, the first season of the crime drama took the audiences in the dark world ...

Siberian doctors say they saved Kremlin critic Navalny's life

Doctors at the Siberian hospital that first treated Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said that on Monday they had saved his life but that they had not found traces of poison in his system.Navalny, a long-time opponent of Preside...

Postpone NEET, JEE until situation gets conducive: Mamata urges Centre

In wake of COVID-19 outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday appealed to the Centre to assess the risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination JEE and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET until the situation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020