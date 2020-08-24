Left Menu
Gujarat: 14 gates of Motisar Dam opened to release water following heavy rains

Fourteen gates of Motisar Dam in Rajkot District were opened on Monday to release water, following heavy rainfall in the area, officials said.

ANI | Rajkot/Surendranagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-08-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 11:58 IST
Motisar Dam in Rajkot District (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Fourteen gates of Motisar Dam in Rajkot District were opened on Monday to release water, following heavy rainfall in the area, officials said. As several parts of Gujarat have been receiving incessant rainfall in the past few days, Triveni Thanga dam in Surendranagar was overflowing on Monday. The Surendranagar District is also facing the problem of waterlogging following heavy downpour in the area.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat. "The low-pressure area lies over central parts of south Rajasthan and neighborhood. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across west Rajasthan during the next 2 days and become less marked thereafter. However, the associated cyclonic circulation is likely to meander over south Rajasthan neighborhood region for the subsequent 2-3 days. The monsoon is likely to remain active during the next 2-3 days," the IMD said. Under the influence of the above systems, "isolated extremely heavy falls are very likely over southwest Rajasthan and Gujarat today. Isolated heavy to very heavy falls very likely over east Rajasthan today and over west Rajasthan on August 25 and 26 and over Saurashtra and Kutch on August 25," it added.

