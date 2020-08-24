Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Rajouri
ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:04 IST
The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 1:30 pm today by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars.
Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
