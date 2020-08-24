Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man found hanging at bus stop in Mumbai

An unidentified man was found hanging at a bus stop in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, aged around 45, was a beggar who lived on pavements in the Nagpada area, they said. On Monday morning, the police received a call about a man hanging from the rod of a bus stop on Bellasis Road.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 15:55 IST
Man found hanging at bus stop in Mumbai

An unidentified man was found hanging at a bus stop in Nagpada area of south Mumbai on Monday morning, police said. The deceased, aged around 45, was a beggar who lived on pavements in the Nagpada area, they said.

On Monday morning, the police received a call about a man hanging from the rod of a bus stop on Bellasis Road. The police rushed to the spot and took the man to J J Hospital where he was declared dead, an official said.

"The identity of the deceased was not yet established. We are doing further investigation," Nagpada police station's senior inspector Jayprakash Bhosle said.

An accidental death report was registered, the police said, adding that some beggars from the area told them that the deceased was earlier booked under the Maharashtra Prevention of Begging Act..

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU chief wants Hogan to spell out whether he broke COVID rules on Irish trip

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has asked trade chief Phil Hogan to further clarify whether he breached COVID-19 regulations while at home in Ireland this month, a Commission spokeswoman said on Monday. Hogan apologised a...

Taiwan says Alibaba-linked e-commerce site a security risk

Taiwan declared an e-commerce platform linked to Chinas Alibaba Group a potential security risk and told its operator Monday to register as a company from the rival mainland or dispose of its ownership stake. The order adds to mounting pres...

Arjun Kapoor's latest Insta post on 'spreading love, a little bit more!' winning hearts

Sending out some love on the internet, actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a compassionate video where a person is seen taking care of a stranded dog sleeping on a pavement. The Panipat actor posted the video on Instagram in which he sent o...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump hailed the FDAs emergency use authorization of a coronavirus treatment that uses blood plasma from recovered patients, a day after accusing it of impeding the rollout of vaccines and treatments for political reas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020