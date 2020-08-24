Left Menu
Development News Edition

8-day complete lockdown lifted in Aizawl

Mizoram government on Monday lifted the eight-day complete lockdown in the state capital area to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and the restrictions on movement of goods carrying vehicles.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:36 IST
8-day complete lockdown lifted in Aizawl

Mizoram government on Monday lifted the eight-day complete lockdown in the state capital area to contain the spread of novel coronavirus and the restrictions on movement of goods carrying vehicles. The complete lockdown in Aizawl municipal area had been imposed from 8 pm of August 16 to expedite contact tracing and facilitate random sample testing of persons who have high risk of exposure to COVID-19 infected patients.

This was done after a sizeable number of local transmission cases were reported in the state with majority cases being found in the state capital. The government order issued late Sunday night said the after the lifting of the lockdown on August 24 the guidelines issued on July 31 will be reinstated in the entire state.

According to the July order, the state government had announced partial lockdown across Mizoram till August 31. It had directed that business shops and commercial activities will function normally with strict adherence to social distancing.

All educational institutions and coaching institutes will remain closed. However, training institutes under the csentral and state government will be allowed to open with strict adherence to the standard operating procedure issued by the Centre on July 3. Though religious congregations and other large social gatherings continue to be prohibited, the government allowed morning devotion in churches, wedding ceremonies, funeral, anniversary celebrations, political and other social events with a maximum 50 attendees.

Games and sports practice, book release function and other related events have also been allowed with maximum 25 attendees. Night curfew will be force in all district headquarter towns between 8:30 pm and 4:30 am, the government had said in its July order.

In its Sunday night order the government said that inter-state movement of vehicles carrying non-essential commodities will be resumed from August 24. Earlier, the state government had banned the entry of vehicles carrying goods, barring those carrying essential commodities through Vairengte on the Mizoram-Assam border and Kanhmun on the border with Tripura following a surge in Covid-19 cases among truckers and their helpers.

So far Mizoram has reported 918 Covid-19 cases, of which 760 were males and 158 were females, officials said. There are 457 active cases in the state, while a total of 461 people have already recovered, they added.

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Establishes Integrated Corporate Development Organization To Optimize Portfolio

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Swaminarayan temple submerged after heavy rain in Rajkot

Parts of BAPS Swaminarayan temple, located in Gondal city of Rajkot district, were submerged in water following heavy rains in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, severe waterlogging was reported in several areas of Bhuj due to heavy rainfall.Ea...

Singer Justin Townes Earle, son of Steve Earle, dies at 38

American singer-songwriter Justin Townes Earle, son of singer Steve Earle, died at the age of 38. According to Fox News, the singers family confirmed the news in a statement posted on Instagram and Facebook Sunday local time.The announcemen...

Guwahati gets India's longest river ropeway

Guwahati on Monday got the countrys longest river ropeway that will connect two banks of the Brahmaputra. Built at a cost of Rs 56 crore, the ropeway will cover a distance of 1.8 km, and bring down the travelling time between north Guwahati...

Randeep Hooda flaunts his best birthday gift, sends message to 'Be The Change'

Showing off his best birthday present, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to Be The Change and care for mother nature by opting for an eco-friendly carrier. The Extraction actor p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020