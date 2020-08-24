Left Menu
Development News Edition

DRDO meets with Rajnath Singh to apprise about 108 systems and subsystems

DRDO will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on requirement basis. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-08-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 24-08-2020 18:47 IST
DRDO meets with Rajnath Singh to apprise about 108 systems and subsystems
The present industry base for DRDO consists of 1800 MSMEs along with DPSUs, Ordnance Factories and large scale industries.  Image Credit: ANI

Responding to the clarion call given by Hon'ble Prime Minister for "Atmanirbhar Bharat", the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken several initiatives to strengthen the indigenous defence ecosystem. Towards this, A DRDO delegation met with Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh today to apprise him about 108 systems and subsystems which have been identified for designing and development by the Indian Industry only. The list of technologies is enclosed at Annex-I. This initiative will pave the way for Indian Defence industry to develop many technologies towards building an AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

DRDO will also provide support to industries for design, development and testing of these systems on requirement basis. All the requirements of these systems by R&D establishments, Armed Forces, and other Security Agencies can be met through development contracts or production orders on suitable Indian industry. This will allow DRDO to focus on design & development of critical and advanced technologies and systems.

DRDO has been partnering with industry for realization of its systems. Collaborating with DRDO in the development of major weapon systems the Indian industry has matured to a stage where they can develop systems on their own. Indian industry has progressed from a 'build to print' partner to 'build to specification' partner.

The present industry base for DRDO consists of 1800 MSMEs along with DPSUs, Ordnance Factories and large scale industries. DRDO has already taken major initiatives through various policies to involve the Indian industry as Development cum Production Partners (DcPP), offering its technology to industry at nominal cost and providing free access to its patents.

This initiative will support the fast-growing Indian defence industrial ecosystem and will help the industry to contribute towards "Atmanirbhar Bharat" in a big way.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: Nigerian lesbian love film to go online; South Korea's BTS hopes 'Dynamite' blows away fans and more

Science News Roundup: Fossil reveals doubly fatal Triassic encounter

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths exceed 800,000; Brazil registers 50,032 new cases and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Barbara Hepworth – Google doodle on renowned English artist & sculptor

Google dedicates an animated artistic doodle to Barbara Hepworth, who is widely considered one of the mid-20th centurys most impactful sculptors. Her work exemplifies Modernism and in particular modern sculpture.Barbara Hepworth full name D...

140 cartons of illicit liquor seized in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 2 held

Police in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district seized 140 cartons of illicit liquor worth Rs 10 lakh from a truck on Monday and arrested the truck driver and helper, officials said. The accused have been identified as Murgub and Salman, th...

Heavy rains likely in Bengal, Mamata expresses concern over possibility of floods

The Met department on Monday warned of heavy rains in south Bengal districts owing to a fresh low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, following which Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concern at the possibility of floods and asked ...

Industry body urges Centre to permit organising exhibitions with safety measures

The Indian Exhibition Industry Association on Monday urged the government to allow organising exhibitions with safety measures. It said about Rs 3 lakh crore worth of business and related trade has been affected due to non-holding of exhibi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020